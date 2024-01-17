Asianet News In Ayodhya: Exploring The Tent City That Arose In Just 4 Months

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Asianet Suvarna News editor is in Ayodhya, reporting about the temporary tents built near the Ram Mandir for the stay of the devotees. Built on the government's land, these tents have all the facilities required for a person to stay including AC, bathroom and beds. Built over just four months by a private company, the construction shows that this structure is well-planned and executed for comfort.

As Ayodhya prepares for the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, the surge of devotees has prompted a creative solution to the accommodation challenge – the establishment of a temporary tent city. In response to the limited lodging options in the small city, a private company undertook the impressive task of constructing this makeshift city within a government-designated area over just four months

The tent city, designed to cater to the needs of the visiting devotees, boasts not only a quick construction turnaround but also ensures a comfortable stay for all its occupants. Despite the term 'tent,' the facilities provided are comparable to those found in a resort. Each tent is equipped with essential amenities, including proper bathroom facilities, ensuring a convenient and fulfilling experience for the pilgrims and visitors.

This innovative approach to addressing the accommodation shortage highlights the resourcefulness and efficiency demonstrated by the private companies involved. The temporary nature of the tent city does not compromise on the quality of facilities, showcasing careful planning and execution. These tents are built over four months. Currently, the tents have been filled up with devotees ahead of the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony.