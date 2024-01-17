Sania Mirza's Cryptic Post On Marriage Challenges Refuels Divorce Speculations With Shoaib Malik

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star, and Shoaib Malik, former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, have been under the scrutiny of divorce rumors since 2022. While both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, Sania's recent cryptic social media post about the difficulties of marriage and divorce has reignited speculation.

On Instagram, Sania shared a post emphasising the challenges of marriage and divorce, urging people to choose their battles wisely. The post addressed the complexities of various life choices, fuelling further speculation about the state of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage.







Despite ongoing divorce rumours, the couple recently celebrated their son Izhaan's success in a swimming competition. Managed by Sania, Izhaan's Instagram account shared pictures of the family celebrating the achievement. However, the persistent removal of pictures featuring Sania and Shoaib together on social media has not gone unnoticed by fans.

In October of the previous year, Shoaib and Sania commemorated Izhaan's fifth birthday together, but recent social media observations indicate a shift in their online presence. Fans also noted alterations in Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio, where he changed his description from "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar" to "Father to One True Blessing."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010, welcoming their first child, Izhaan, in October 2018. As the speculations persist, the couple's social media activities continue to be under close scrutiny by their followers.

