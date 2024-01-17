(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PRESS RELEASE
16.01.2024
Acharya Foreign Universities Education Fair 2024 which is to be held on 31 January 2024 at Acharya Institutes, Acharya Dr Radhakrishnan Road, Soldevenahalli, Bangalore. About 20+ Universities from USA, Canada, Australia and other countries will be participating in this Fair.
This is a unique opportunity for students from schools and colleges to meet up with the representatives from these universities and interact with them regarding their plans for higher education. A briefing session will be held from 11 am onward and counselling sessions will be held
from 12.00 pm to 4 pm.
A Free registration window is open for students to attend the fair and interact with representatives from these world class universities. Link :
Few leading Universities are :
1. SJSU
2. RIT
3. Rushford
4. Neoma Business School
5. Xavier University
6. Alma College
7. U toledo
8. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
9. HTMI
10. Post University
11. Central Michigan University
12. Roosevelt University
13. University college Birmingham
14. Concordia St paul
15. Schiller International University
16. Old Dominion University, Norfolk, USA
