Fan Who Hugged Virat Kohli During India Vs Afghanistan T20I In Indore Gets Hero's Welcome (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The man who made headlines for breaching security to hug Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore received a hero's welcome upon his release. The fan, who climbed the fence of the spectators' gallery to embrace Kohli mid-match, was detained and interrogated by the police at Tukoganj police station. However, he was released before the third and final game.

Virat Kohli, making a return to T20I colors after a 14-month hiatus, played a crucial role in India's victory. The Holkar Stadium crowd in Indore gave him a special ovation, showcasing their admiration for the talismanic batter. Kohli, adopting a different mindset, scored a brisk 29 off 15 balls, contributing to India's win against Afghanistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube played significant roles in the victory, smashing half-centuries as India secured a convincing six-wicket win in the second T20I. Jaiswal's 68 off 34 balls, along with Dube's unbeaten 63, propelled India to victory with 26 balls to spare, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The unbeaten home record in T20I series extends to 15 consecutive series for Team India.

Also Read:

Sania Mirza's cryptic post on marriage challenges refuels divorce speculations with Shoaib Malik