(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kylian Mbappé transfer saga persists with a continuous influx of conflicting information. The latest report, originating from Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol, adds a layer to the intricate narrative surrounding the talented forward.

Mbappe, who becomes eligible to enter pre-contract negotiations with any club as his current Paris Saint-Germain deal concludes in June, is at the center of attention. The recent revelation by RMC Sport's Daniel Riolo has stirred conversations in Spain.

Josep Pedrerol, the host of El Chiringuito, provides additional details to Riolo's report. According to Pedrerol, PSG's proposed offer to the 25-year-old entails a significant increase in his influence within the French capital club.

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's decision, Ronaldo, the former Real Madrid striker, has shared his sentiments on the matter. The Brazilian legend expressed his weariness with the ongoing saga and expressed hope for its resolution.

Irrespective of one's football allegiance, Ronaldo's sentiments resonate with many who yearn for a conclusion to this protracted saga. The looming question remains: will PSG's offer be persuasive enough for Mbappé to rebuff Real Madrid once again?

