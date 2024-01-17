Sonam Kapoor Lost 20Kgs Of Post-Partum Weight; Actress Shares Journey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embarking on a transformative postpartum journey, Sonam Kapoor gracefully shares her 16-month evolution, shedding 20 kgs with a mindful focus on health. Her commitment to balanced self-care inspires new moms, debunking crash diets in favor of a steady and grateful approach

Sonam Kapoor, embracing motherhood in August 2022, prioritizes parenting alongside her professional commitments

The actress shares her gradual post-pregnancy weight loss journey, focusing on health and nutrition

Sonam reveals her progress in a post-workout mirror reel, shedding 20 kgs with a goal of 6 more

Sonam emphasizes a steady approach, avoiding crash diets and extreme workouts, opting for consistent self-care

Reflecting on her postpartum experience, Sonam expresses gratitude for her body's resilience without resorting to drastic measures

Last year, Sonam highlights her focus on health while breastfeeding, debunking the need for extreme diets

Married to Anand Ahuja in 2018, Sonam returns to acting post-maternity with the film "Blind" and has more projects in the pipeline