Sonam Kapoor Lost 20Kgs Of Post-Partum Weight; Actress Shares Journey


1/17/2024 11:04:53 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embarking on a transformative postpartum journey, Sonam Kapoor gracefully shares her 16-month evolution, shedding 20 kgs with a mindful focus on health. Her commitment to balanced self-care inspires new moms, debunking crash diets in favor of a steady and grateful approach



Sonam Kapoor's postpartum metamorphosis unfolds: shedding 20 kgs in 16 months, she champions health over haste, inspiring new moms with a mindful and steady approach

Motherhood Bliss

Sonam Kapoor, embracing motherhood in August 2022, prioritizes parenting alongside her professional commitments

Postpartum Journey

The actress shares her gradual post-pregnancy weight loss journey, focusing on health and nutrition



Sonam reveals her progress in a post-workout mirror reel, shedding 20 kgs with a goal of 6 more

Balanced Approach

Sonam emphasizes a steady approach, avoiding crash diets and extreme workouts, opting for consistent self-care



Reflecting on her postpartum experience, Sonam expresses gratitude for her body's resilience without resorting to drastic measures



Last year, Sonam highlights her focus on health while breastfeeding, debunking the need for extreme diets



Married to Anand Ahuja in 2018, Sonam returns to acting post-maternity with the film "Blind" and has more projects in the pipeline

