Ramayana: Kubbra Sait To Play Surpanakha In Nitesh Tiwari’S Much-Anticipated Film

Nitesh Tiwari's highly awaited film Ramayana has generated a lot of hype among moviegoers. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi and Yash cast as Sita and Ravana, respectively. Another exciting news has emerged, which will undoubtedly thrill Kubbra Sait supporters. Yes, the actress is rumoured to have bid on the part of Ravana's sister, Surpanakha.

According to an exclusive report by IndiaToday, Kubbra Sait has auditioned for Surpanakha's part and is expecting a response from the producers. According to sources at the portal, whether the actress has been cast for the role has not yet been verified.

Kubbra rose to fame with her prominent role in Netflix's Sacred Games. The actress, who has played chiefly powerful characters, told TOI,“I've been fortunate to have not been typecast in my roles on screen. My first movie was with Salman Khan, Ready, in which I played the role of a maid. After that, I played Cuckoo in Sacred Games. Now, I'm grateful people associate me with strong characters, and if that's a stereotype, I will gladly take it in my stride.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is rumoured to begin filming on Ramayana in March of this year. According to certain sources, Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhakarna in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film. However, according to the entertainment portal, the actor is not a part of the legendary play.







Bobby Deol also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor's recent film, Animal. The actor's performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film was well-received, which raised the audience's expectations.

According to rumours, Ramayana will be released in mid-2025, with Ranbir Kapoor beginning filming on March 20. The mythical film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will also star Arun Govil as Dashrath, with Gurfateh Pirzada as Lakshman.