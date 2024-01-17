               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Agra To Udaipur: 7 Romantic Getaways For Couples


Indulge in love's embrace as we unveil allure of India's top 7 romantic weekend getaways. Royal Udaipur to tranquil Ooty, discover enchanting destinations for a romantic escape

Agra to Udaipur: 7 romantic getaways for couples

Indulge in love's embrace as we unveil allure of India's top 7 romantic weekend getaways. Royal Udaipur to tranquil Ooty, discover enchanting destinations for a romantic escape

Udaipur

Udaipur is a romantic destination with its picturesque lakes, historic architecture, and vibrant culture. Boat rides on Lake Pichola and visits to the City Palace and Jag Mandir

Goa

Couples can relax on the sandy shores, explore the spice plantations, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of beachside shacks and clubs

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is a charming hill station with colonial-era architecture. The Mall Road, Christ Church, and the Ridge are perfect spots for romantic strolls

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a tranquil place with green landscapes, tea gardens, colonial-style bungalows. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Ooty Lake, Botanical Gardens offer a serene, romantic ambiance

Kovalam, Kerala

Kovalam has pristine beaches, serene backwaters, is popular destination in God's Own Country. The lighthouse beach, Hawa Beach, Samudra Beach provide romantic setting for couples

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali offers breathtaking landscapes with snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and gushing rivers. Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley, and Hadimba Temple are some of the attractions

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, is a symbol of eternal love. While the Taj Mahal is a must-visit, Agra Fort and Mehtab Bagh offer quieter and equally romantic settings

