Viral Video: Monkey Steals Man's Iphone At Vrindavan Temple, Strikes A Frooti Barter Deal (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In recent times, the quaint streets of Vrindavan, known for their spiritual charm, have witnessed an unexpected twist-monkeys turning into tech-savvy negotiators. Incidents of these mischievous primates snatching personal belongings, particularly iPhones, have become quite common. In a peculiar and amusing incident at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir on January 6, a crowd gathered to witness a unique negotiation between humans and monkeys, resulting in the retrieval of a stolen iPhone.

Also read:

Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH)

A video shared on Instagram captured the essence of the incident, as two monkeys perched atop a structure, one proudly holding a man's pricey iPhone. In a bid to recover the device, the crowd devised a creative strategy-they offered the monkey a pack of Frooti. Seizing the opportunity, the monkey promptly dropped the iPhone to catch the refreshing beverage. An agile person on the ground swiftly caught the falling phone, marking the successful conclusion of this unexpected barter.

The video, shared by user Vikas, quickly gained traction on social media, triggering waves of amusement and hilarity. Many netizens marveled at the monkeys' newfound negotiation skills, dubbing them the "best traders" of Vrindavan. The caption, ''Vrindavan's Monkeys. iPhone sold in one Frooti,'' encapsulated the essence of the incident, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with one user aptly labeling the incident as the "barter system." Others praised the monkeys for their ingenuity, highlighting their ability to adapt and find unconventional ways to secure food. The consensus was that these monkeys had evolved beyond mere mischief-makers, showcasing a level of intelligence in understanding the concept of exchange.

Interestingly, this is not an isolated incident, as similar occurrences have been reported in different parts of the world. A few months prior in Bali, a monkey returned a woman's phone only after being offered two fruits. Such stories underscore the adaptability and intelligence of these creatures, as they seemingly grasp the concept of bartering to meet their needs.

Also read:

Ola electric scooter's musical 'desi' jugaad steals show at pre-wedding event; earns CEO's praise (WATCH)