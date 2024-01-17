Jal Kalash Yatra Reaches Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha; Ram Lalla Idol Installation Next

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the spiritual heartland of Ayodhya, the air is filled with anticipation as preparations for the Prana Pratistha event of Ram Lalla are in full swing. The vibrant city, already steeped in cultural and religious significance, is witnessing a flurry of activities leading up to the historic consecration of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22. Among these preparations, Wednesday saw a noteworthy Jal Kalash Yatra, an event that captured the devotion and enthusiasm of around 500 women.

Initiating the journey from the serene Saryu Ghat, the Jal Kalash Yatra saw a procession of women chanting praises to Lord Ram while carrying Kalash on their heads. The procession, led by Ramalakshmi Tripathi, the wife of Girish Patti Tripathi, made its way to the revered Ram Mandir, marking a spiritual and symbolic pilgrimage in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony.

As the city resonates with prayers and devotional fervor, the grand Ram temple is on the verge of a historic milestone. The consecration rituals, initiated on Tuesday, are in full swing, guided by Anil Mishra, appointed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The meticulous seven-day schedule includes sacred ceremonies such as the purifying Saryu river bathing, Panchagavyaprashana, and the recitation of the Valmiki Ramayana.

The Prana Pratistha ceremony holds profound significance, symbolizing the formal consecration of the temple and the installation of the idol of Lord Ram. Devotees from across the country eagerly await this sacred event, which marks the realization of a long-cherished dream of constructing a magnificent temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Wednesday's events included the continuation of the rituals with the Jal Kalash Yatra, pilgrimage puja, and a visit to the idol of Lord Ram. A unique challenge arose during the preparations, as the newly crafted idol of Ram Lalla, created by Mysore sculptor Arun Yogiraj, posed weight-related considerations. To address this, a 10 kg silver idol was carefully rotated, ensuring its proper placement for the upcoming consecration ceremony.

Originally scheduled to arrive on January 22 for the main consecration event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans have been adjusted due to potential weather-related disruptions. Concerns over fog affecting aircraft operations prompted the decision for the PM to visit Ayodhya a day earlier on January 21. This change aims to ensure the smooth execution of the temple visit according to the pre-planned schedule.

Renowned Vedic ritual scholar Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit, leading the team overseeing the consecration, confirmed that PM Modi would serve as the chief host for the ritual. While the PM may not be present for the entire duration due to prior commitments, other individuals will assist him as hosts, ensuring the seamless execution of this historic event.

