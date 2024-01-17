Ram Mandir: 7 quotes of Lord Ram on Wisdom and Dharma

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the profound teachings of Lord Ram on wisdom and dharma through these 7 enlightening quotes. Immerse yourself in the timeless guidance of the revered deity as we delve into the essence of righteousness and spiritual insight

Dharma is the foundation of a righteous life

Wisdom lies in understanding the impermanence of material pursuits

Follow the path of righteousness, for it leads to eternal peace

True knowledge is recognizing the divinity in all beings

Duty is sacred; perform it selflessly

In humility, find the strength to overcome challenges

The greatest wisdom is to discern between the real and the transient