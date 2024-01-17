               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ram Mandir: 7 Quotes Of Lord Ram On Wisdom And Dharma


1/17/2024 11:04:35 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the profound teachings of Lord Ram on wisdom and dharma through these 7 enlightening quotes. Immerse yourself in the timeless guidance of the revered deity as we delve into the essence of righteousness and spiritual insight

Ram Mandir: 7 quotes of Lord Ram on Wisdom and Dharma

Embark on a spiritual journey with 7 insightful quotes from Lord Ram, unraveling timeless wisdom and dharma

Dharma's Bedrock

Dharma is the foundation of a righteous life

Transient Pursuits

Wisdom lies in understanding the impermanence of material pursuits

Path to Eternal Peace

Follow the path of righteousness, for it leads to eternal peace

Divinity in All

True knowledge is recognizing the divinity in all beings

Sacred Duty

Duty is sacred; perform it selflessly

Strength in Humility

In humility, find the strength to overcome challenges

Discerning Wisdom

The greatest wisdom is to discern between the real and the transient

MENAFN17012024007385015968ID1107735199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search