AFC Asia Cup: India Gears Up For Clash Against Uzbekistan In After Impressive Showing Against Australia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a resilient display against the formidable Australia, India is poised for a challenging encounter against Uzbekistan in their second Asian Cup group match in Al Rayyan on Thursday. The aim is to demonstrate a stronger presence than in the opening game, where India succumbed to title-contenders Australia with a 0-2 defeat on January 14. Despite facing a relentless Australian attack, Sunil Chhetri's men managed to hold their ground for 50 minutes, showcasing commendable defensive compactness. As they face Uzbekistan, who settled for a 0-0 draw against Syria in their initial match, India looks to build on their defensive strengths while seeking opportunities for counter-attacks.

Sunil Chhetri, emphasising that Uzbekistan is a formidable but less menacing opponent compared to Australia, acknowledges the upcoming challenge. The Indian team, buoyed by their fighting spirit against Australia, is expected to adopt a proactive strategy, avoiding deep defensive postures. The focus will be on playing their own game, pressing for counter-attacks, and creating scoring opportunities, a facet that was scarce against the Australians.

Sandesh Jhingan, a stalwart in the Indian defense, remains a pivotal figure, showcasing resilience in the face of physical challenges against Australia. Uzbekistan, ranked ninth among Asian countries in FIFA rankings, brings a credible record, having defeated teams like China, Oman, and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past year. The match against Syria saw Uzbekistan dominating possession but struggling to convert chances into goals.

As India faces Uzbekistan, the historical record favours the Central Asian side, with the Blue Tigers securing only one victory in their eight encounters. Uzbekistan holds five victories, and two matches concluded in draws. The last meeting in 2001 resulted in a 2-1 win for Uzbekistan. The 'White Wolves' have not faced defeat against India in their six previous encounters.

Uzbekistan, making their eighth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup, has consistently reached the knockout rounds in the past five editions. While a win against Uzbekistan might be ambitious, securing a point, similar to Syria, could prove valuable for India in terms of knockout qualification aspirations.

