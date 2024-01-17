IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Disastrous Start For India In Bengaluru, Kohli Out For A Golden Duck

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's disastrous start unfolds in Bengaluru as they aim for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite sealing the series win, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain in the lineup. Kohli, returning after a year in the second T20I, wanted to impress in the 3rd T20I but failed as he got out on a golden duck. Jitesh Sharma was replaced Sanju Samson who also failed to put any significant score, leading to a huge collapse.

Starting with a challenging situation at 22 for 4, the team has displayed significant improvement through an admirable partnership forged by Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma. Despite this progress, Afghanistan maintains an advantageous position, leveraging the historical inclination of the pitch to favor the chasing side. The spinners have executed well, exploiting the turning nature of the pitch. The ongoing partnership holds paramount importance for India, even as Afghanistan aims to secure a couple more wickets to target the lower order.

more to follow...

