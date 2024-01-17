Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Ramlalla's Idol Makes 'Parisar Pravesh' (PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The initiation rituals, including idol transportation and various pujas, signal the commencement of the Pran Pratistha process, with Dr. Anil Mishra as the overseeing yajman.

Ayodhya is abuzz with the sacred rituals of the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple. Following the Prayaschita or remorse ritual, the 'Parisar Pravesh' ceremony marked a significant step on Wednesday. These rituals, integral to the Pran Pratishtha, will unfold until January 21, culminating in the main event on January 22 at 12:20 pm.

In adherence to the Parisar Pravesh tradition, the idol of Lord Ram, weighing approximately 10 kg, was ceremoniously transported to the temple area in a 'palki' (palanquin). Crafted by Arun Yogiraj, this idol, a miniature replica, was placed in the Havan Kuti amid the resonating chants of mantras.

The initiation of these rituals heralds the beginning of the Pran Pratistha process, leading to the eventual installation of the main idol. At 1:20 pm, a series of ceremonies commenced, including Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra, and a tour of the Ramlala idol within the temple premises.

Further rituals, such as gandh adhivas, aushadhi adhivas, among others, are scheduled daily until January 21. Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, along with his wife, has assumed the role of yajman, overseeing the meticulous execution of these sacred rites.