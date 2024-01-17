BOARD MEMBER AND ADVISOR PROF. DR. DOMINIQUE J. E. DELPORTE-VERMEIREN AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Prof. Dr. Dominique J. E. Delporte-Vermeiren of Nice, France.Dominique is a non-executive director and chair of the supervisory board of AquaTigres Ventures, a privately held investment fund focused on growing smart and agri-food technology start-ups, scale-ups, and mid-cap companies. She is the global chair of humanity, technology, and innovation for the Women Economic Forum, championing female leadership in technology. Dominique is a board member of the World Smart Cities Economic Development Commission of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) and a senator to the WBAF from France. She is a member of the academic advisory board at INNOCOM and the president of Groupe VerDel, an advisory firm focused on corporate governance, strategy, and enterprise architecture. She earned her Masters of Business Sciences from KU Leuven, her Ph.D. in Decision Science Management from Erasmus University Rotterdam, and multiple executive credentials from INSEAD, the University of Oxford, and the Santa Fe Institute of Complexity."Dominique is a brilliant thinker tying the ideas from complexity science to the work of governance and innovation," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are pleased that she is both a contributor to our education programs and now a graduate, earning our global credential."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The DCRO Institute's Certificate in Risk Governance® program is more than just a course; it's an investment in building resilience, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth.,” said Prof. Dr. Delporte-Vermeiren.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

