Hitman creates history: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run getter as an Indian Men's captain in T20I

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a monumental achievement, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has solidified his place in history by becoming the highest run-scorer in the T20 International format while leading the Indian Men's team. This remarkable feat adds yet another illustrious milestone to the cricketing journey of the prolific batsman, popularly known as the "Hitman." Rohit Sharma's record-breaking performance stands as a testament to his prowess and enduring legacy in the world of cricket.

Having initially struggled at 22 for 4, the team has shown notable improvement with a commendable partnership between Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma. Nevertheless, Afghanistan holds a favourable position, benefiting from the historical tendency of the pitch to favour the chasing side. The spinners have performed adequately, capitalising on the pitch's turn. The ongoing partnership stands as a critical factor for India, while Afghanistan seeks to claim a couple more wickets to target the lower order.

