ICC Hands Two-Year Ban To Bangladesh All-Rounder Nasir Hossain For Anti-Corruption Code Violations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a firm stance against violations, issuing a two-year ban to Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain following an investigation. Hossain is prohibited from participating in any cricket-related activities during this period after the ICC found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

Having admitted to all three charges brought against him, Hossain's two-year ban includes a six-month suspended sentence. The first charge pertains to his failure to promptly disclose the receipt of a gift, an iPhone 12 valued over US$750, to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official. The second charge involves his failure to provide complete details of an approach or invitation related to Corrupt Conduct through the new iPhone 12.

The third and final charge states that Hossain refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code. This includes failure to accurately and completely provide requested information and/or documentation during the investigation.

The 32-year-old will become eligible to participate in international cricket from April 7, 2025. Having last played for Bangladesh in May 2023, Hossain boasts a cricket career that spans 19 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 31 T20Is since 2011, accumulating 2,695 runs and taking 39 wickets.

