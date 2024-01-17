IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi Shines As India Triumphs In Double Super Over Thriller, Sweeps Series 3-0

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an epic showdown at Bengaluru, the winner of the India vs Afghanistan third and final T20I was determined not in one but two Super Overs. After both teams ended the regular play tied at 212, the excitement escalated to a Super Over. The intensity persisted as the first Super Over concluded in yet another tie, leading to a second Super Over where Rohit Sharma's side ultimately edged past their resilient opponents. Ravi Bishnoi held his nerve in the 2nd super and led India to a famous victory.

Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh crafted a sensational 190-run partnership, propelling India to a formidable total of 212 for 4 on the lively Bengaluru pitch. Rohit's unbeaten 121 off 69 balls, coupled with Rinku's 69 not out off 39, showcased a batting masterclass. Winning the toss and opting to bat, the Indian skipper set the stage for an enthralling contest. Afghanistan, led by Gulbadin Naib's valiant 55 off 23, managed to level the scores, setting the stage for the unforgettable Super Over drama.

