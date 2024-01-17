IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Gulbadin's Explosive Knock Forces Super Over Drama At The Chinnaswamy Stadium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a nail-biting encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan turned into a sensational affair thanks to Gulbadin Naib's explosive batting display. His 23-ball 55* not only electrified the atmosphere but also jolted India into submission. Despite a strong start for India, with a 93-run opening partnership, Afghanistan's late resurgence, led by Gulbadin, turned the tide of the game.

Gulbadin and Nabi launched a remarkable counterattack, facing a challenging task as Afghanistan required 106 runs off 44 balls. Undeterred by the daunting target, both batsmen displayed clean and powerful striking from the outset, unleashing crisp sixes. Their formidable partnership added 56 runs in just 22 balls, with Nabi taking on the role of the aggressor, reigniting the game. However, Sundar returned to the attack, implementing a wide line strategy that proved effective against the dangerous Nabi, allowing India to regain control.

Gulbadin continued his assault for Afghanistan, persisting even after the loss of Nabi. The equation came down to 19 runs needed off the final over bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Although the pacer struggled with his line, Gulbadin capitalised on the opportunities, reducing the requirement to three runs off the last ball. Mukesh, however, maintained his composure and delivered a wide yorker. Despite Afghanistan securing the necessary runs, the game headed to a Super Over.

