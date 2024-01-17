IND Vs AFG, 3Rd T20I: Rohit And Rinku Smash 36 Runs In One Over At The Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the final over of the Indian innings, Rohit showcased his prowess by hitting Karim Janat for a four on the first ball and a six off the second ball, which was declared a no-ball. The subsequent delivery, a free-hit, resulted in another six. Rohit managed only a single on the third legitimate ball, leaving Rinku Singh to face the last three balls. The left-hander made the most of the opportunity, smashing three consecutive sixes to elevate the score to 212. This impressive achievement marked the third instance in T20I history, following the accomplishments of Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, where 36 runs were scored in a single over, establishing a new T20I record.

In the subsequent match, India clinched a dramatic victory against Afghanistan in a second Super Over, securing a clean sweep of the Twenty20 series. Rohit Sharma's record-setting century had powered India to 212-4 in Bengaluru after a shaky start at 22-4. Afghanistan, fueled by Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 55 off 23 balls, matched India's score to force the tie. The Super Over ended in another tie, reminiscent of the 2019 50-over World Cup final, but India emerged victorious in the second Super Over, with Rohit leading the charge with the bat and spinner Ravi Bishnoi securing two crucial wickets.

Rohit's unbeaten 121 off 69 balls, featuring 11 fours and eight sixes, highlighted his exceptional form, making him the first batsman to achieve five T20 international centuries. He orchestrated a formidable partnership of 190 runs with Rinku Singh, who contributed with a brisk 69 not out off 39 balls. Despite early setbacks, Afghanistan's openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, displayed resilience, putting on 93 runs in the initial 11 overs. However, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's strategic brilliance disrupted their partnership, setting the stage for a thrilling climax in Bengaluru.

