Kerala: KSRTC Will No Longer Acquire Electric Buses, Says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC will no longer purchase electric buses. The minister said that a plan is being prepared to pay the employees correctly and if the plan is implemented, the salary crisis will be resolved within three months. The labor unions who came to discuss with the minister also supported the reforms.

The minister announced the reforms by stating that there is no other way to save KSRTC but to cut costs. KSRTC will no longer purchase electric buses, which is a huge liability. The cost of this bus is close to Rs 1 crore. Four diesel buses can be purchased for the price of one. He also clarified that the electric bus cannot be used for long-distance services. Ganesh Kumar said that the idea was proposed to the Chief Minister and the salary to the employees will be distributed on time.

"KSRTC suffered a huge loss due to electric buses. These buses also adversely affected the lives of autorickshaw drivers. The Transport Department will no longer agree to buy electric buses. We do not intend to cooperate with it," he said.

The trade unions also expressed their satisfaction in the long discussion with the minister. Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC will be completely converted to a software system and will launch the 'Where Is My KSRTC' app to know the route and timing of buses like in railways.

The minister said that tariffs will be imposed on ambulances and fines will be imposed on ambulances operating without licenses.

