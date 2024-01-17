Karnataka Health Deparment Urges Caution To Government Despite Decline In COVID Cases

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Health Department has issued an advisory to the government recommending that certain segments of the population continue to take precautionary measures against COVID-19, despite a decline in infection cases across the state. Health Department Commissioner D. Randeep issued these guidelines on Wednesday based on the recommendations of the Corona Technical Advisory Committee.

While the state witnesses a gradual decrease in infection numbers, the advisory states the need for specific groups, including the elderly (above 60 years), individuals with long-term illnesses such as kidney, heart, liver, or lung problems, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, to remain vigilant and adopt necessary precautions.

The advisory highlights the current favourable conditions for the spread of respiratory diseases and COVID-19. It urges individuals experiencing symptoms of respiratory distress (Sari) and cold fever (ILI) to undergo testing at nearby health centres. If a positive diagnosis is confirmed, the advisory emphasizes the importance of following the prescribed treatment plan under the guidance of healthcare professionals. Family members are encouraged to cooperate with healthcare providers offering home care services to infected patients.

Addressing the public, Commissioner D. Randeep stressed the significance of testing and adherence to medical advice, emphasizing the collective responsibility to combat the virus.

The circular also mentions a helpline under Suvarna Arogya Trust, where individuals can seek information about COVID-19-related issues by calling +9118004258330. However, it is crucial to note that there have been reports of the helpline number being invalid. Callers are advised to verify the number before making a call.