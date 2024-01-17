Apple To Resume Sale Of New Watches In US Sans Blood Oxygen Features

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Apple is resuming sale of its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 from Thursday (US time) without blood oxygen features amid a patent infringement dispute.

The revised watches will be available on Apple's website and its retail stores, reports The Verge.

“Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 without the Blood Oxygen feature will become available from apple starting 6 am PT on January 18, and from Apple Stores starting January 18,” a company spokesperson said.

There will be no impact to Apple Watches sold previously that include the blood oxygen feature.

“Apple's appeal is ongoing, and we believe the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should reverse the USITC's decision. We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting orders,” said the company.

“Pending the appeal, Apple is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring customers have access to Apple Watch with limited disruption,” the company said.

The new Apple watches were banned in the US after the ITC ruled that the blood oxygen sensors violated patents belonging to healthcare company Masimo.

In the latest ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had denied extending an interim stay on the Apple Watch ban.

--IANS

na/dpb