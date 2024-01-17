&Quot;Plastic Antioxidants&Quot; Market For (2024-2031) Forecasting Share And Scope

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Dover Chemical Corporation

Adeka Corporation

SI Group, Inc.

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Rianlon

Fengguang Advanced Material

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical 3V Sigma

Comprehensive focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, shifts in China's Covid containment approach, accompanied by its turbulent reopening, disruptions in supply chains, international trade strains, and the looming recession risk.

International Plastic Antioxidants Market competitiveness and distribution of market shares among major competitors.

Extent of Plastic Antioxidants Industry influence in diverse regions - Robust/Major/Targeted/Minimal.

Plastic Antioxidants Market -SegmentationAnalysis:

The report delves into the current status of market development and upcoming trends in the global Plastic Antioxidants Market. It also dissects the segmentation of the Plastic Antioxidants Market based on Types and Applications, conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to uncover market profiles and potential opportunities.

Segment by Type



Phenolic

Phosphite and Phosphonite

Antioxidant Blends Others

Which growth factors drive the Plastic Antioxidants market growth?

Increasing use is expected to drive the growth of the Plastic Antioxidants Market.

Segment by Application



Thermoplastic Plastics Thermosetting Plastics

Certainly. The mentioned countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and more, are covered in this report. The report also provides insights into the advancements in important regional Plastic Antioxidants Markets like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry Brief:

Market Overview of Global Plastic Antioxidants market:

According to our latest research, the global Plastic Antioxidants market looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global Plastic Antioxidants market was estimated at USD 1434.8 million, and itâs anticipated to reach USD 1852.44 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 4.35 Percent during the forecast years.

Plastic antioxidants are a group of chemicals that slow down the process of oxidation in plastic. Oxidation causes a chemical reaction that produces free radicals-oxygen-containing atoms with an odd number of electrons. Free radicals cause chain reactions that damage the polymer molecules in plastic, degrading their strength and appearance. Antioxidants stop these chain reactions by removing free radicals and inhibit further oxidation by reacting with oxygen to form more stable end products. They are added to plastics during the manufacturing process to reduce the effect of thermal oxidation induced by processing temperatures.

Plastic Antioxidants Market Drivers

In the 14th Five-Year Plan of National Economic and Social Development of the People's Republic of China and outline of the Vision Goal of 2035 and Made in China 2025 issued by The State Council, the new material industry is listed as the key field to be vigorously promoted and the new material is taken as the new pillar to build the industrial system. Promulgated by the State Council of the national major scientific and technological infrastructure construction for medium and long-term planning (2012-2030) "requirements to materials characterization and regulation, and engineering materials experiment as the research key, such as layout and improve the related major science and technology infrastructure and promote composite materials science and technology to the functionalization, and intelligent, miniaturization, and in harmony with the environment, Make material science a priority area. In the long run, the country's attention to the new material industry has brought a good policy environment for the development of the plastic antioxidant industry.

Plastic Antioxidants Market Challenges

Some flammable and explosive chemical raw materials are used in the production process of plastic antioxidant. If the company's management is improper, or the safety and environmental protection measures are not in place, environmental protection and safety accidents may occur, which may adversely affect the company's property, employees' personal safety and the surrounding environment. In addition, with the strengthening of national safety and environmental protection management, relevant standards and requirements may change. If the company fails to adapt to the corresponding changes in time, its production and development will be affected to some extent.

COVID-19 is still affecting production, life and economic operation around the world. Under the uncertain global economic situation, the plastic antioxidant industry is also facing severe challenges. The COVID-19 epidemic resulted in a downturn for many sectors across the globe. The reduction in demand for plastics from end-use industries such as automobile, building and construction, consumer products and packaging has contributed to a decrease in the market for plastics-processing additives, including plastic antioxidants.

Region Overview:

China had the highest growth rate of all regions.

Company Overview:

The top three companies are BASF SE, Rianlon, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. with the revenue market share of 26.03 Percent, 12.62 Percent, 8.79 Percent in 2021.

BASF is a company that provides petrochemicals, intermediates, performance materials, monomers, dispersions and pigments, performance chemicals, catalysts, coatings, and care chemicals. It conducts its operations through six business segments, including Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The company serves transportation, energy and resources, construction, consumer goods, electronics, health and nutrition, and agriculture industries.

Rianlon is a major solution provider of anti-aging additives and application technologies for polymer materials. Their product portfolio includes antioxidants (RIANOX), light stabilizers (RIASORB) and U-pack which is customized blending formulation to provide one-stop anti-aging solution. Rianlon is a government certified "National High-tech Enterprise". Rianlon is also the first publicly listed company in the Chinese anti-aging additives industry, stock symbol: 300596. Rianlon commits itself to the mission of creating value for customers and stays focused on anti-aging technologies for polymer materials.

Rianlon has six production facilities. Rianlon has a very complete product portfolio with sufficient capacity of anti-aging additives for Polymers, including GAO, SAO, UVA, HALS and U-packÂ® and will continue to expand capacities worldwide in line with market development and demands of customers.

Segmentation Overview:

Among different product types, Phosphite and Phosphonite segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2027.

Application Overview:

By application, the Thermoplastic Plastics segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

User center of Plastic Antioxidants market 2023

Certainly. The COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the global economy has been noteworthy. Nonetheless, these effects seem to vary across nations and distinct economic zones. Naturally, the repercussions of these dual challenges are more severe for certain countries, regions, and economic sectors than for others.

Final Report will add an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Plastic Antioxidants Market - Competitive Analysis:

Our objective is to provide a clear understanding of the industry's competitive landscape. To achieve this, we comprehensively examine not just the prominent global players, but also the regional small and medium sized enterprises that hold significant roles and exhibit promising growth potential. The list of key players can be found in the Summary section.

Plastic Antioxidants Industry's leading players are the ones that have the biggest impact, the most market shares in 2023, the best reputation, or the highest revenue within their field they are

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Research Report 2023 2029

â Report Overview: It includes the Plastic Antioxidants market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

â Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about Plastic Antioxidants market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

â Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of the Plastic Antioxidants market are studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

â Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Plastic Antioxidants market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

