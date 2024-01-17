UP Cops Search For Boy Who Went Missing After Losing Money In Online Fraud

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Jan 18 (IANS) The police were searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from home after losing Rs 50,000 in an online fraud in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The Class 12 boy, Nitin Kumar, went missing after leaving a suicide note at his home in the Armapur area of the city on Monday.

The family launched a frantic search for him and they subsequently lodged a missing complaint at the Armapur police station.

During investigation, when police checked the boy's room and bag, a note was found written in Hindi, stating his guilt and apology to his father for losing Rs 50,000 while playing an online game on his father's mobile phone.

The note read: "Papa, I made a big mistake...please do not look for me. I will commit suicide by jumping into the canal.”

Additional DCP East Akash Patel said the boy got scared after losing his father's money and left the house.

“We have come to know from the family members that he had been cheated while playing online games on his father's mobile phone, earlier too and his father had scolded him,” said Patel.

The Kanpur police have formed five teams to search for the student.

