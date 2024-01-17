Driver Arrested In Lucknow For Dragging Traffic Cop On Car Bonnet

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 18 (IANS) A driver has been arrested after he attempted to run over traffic constable on duty near the Gosainganj intersection in Lucknow and dragging the cop on his car bonnet for almost a kilometer.

The horrifying incident saw the constable Yogesh clinging to the car's bonnet for a kilometre-long ride before finding respite at a closed railway gate.

According to reports, Yogesh was managing traffic when a group of children began crossing the road.

He promptly instructed oncoming vehicles to stop, ensuring their safety.

However, the accused driver Anil Singh suddenly revved his engine and drove towards Yogesh, the police said.

“With no time to react, I instinctively jumped onto the bonnet to avoid being crushed,” Yogesh recalled, apparently shaken by the experience.

“I screamed for help as the driver sped up, dragging me along for what felt like an eternity," he said.

Fortunately, the car's reckless journey screeched to a halt at a closed railway gate, giving Yogesh the opportunity to dislodge himself and scramble to safety.

“A case has been registered against Anil Singh and he has been arrested on Wednesday,” SHO Gosainganj Mahendra Shukla said.

