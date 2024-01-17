Blushtan San Diego Launches New Bankers Hill Studio

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Customized spray tanning for all of San Diego

BlushTan San Diego proudly announces the successful opening of its newest studio in Bankers Hill , which began operations on December 6, 2023.

This studio not only brings a broad range of organic-based airbrush spray tanning solutions but also a welcoming atmosphere for clients of all ages. The studio's comprehensive proprietary solution line, applied by a trained technician, caters to all tanning needs by using a variety of undertones and depth of color. Our Clear Spray Tan solution is a unique offering that draws in a significant number of brides.

Located near San Diego's bustling urban center and popular wedding venues, the Bankers Hill studio is ideally placed to offer both in-studio and on-the-go mobile tanning solutions. This flexibility allows BlushTan to cater to a variety of client preferences, providing convenience without compromising on the quality and personalization of the tanning experience.

Natalie Lewis, the owner of BlushTan San Diego, emphasizes the studio's inclusive approach,“We put customer satisfaction as our top priority and now with this third studio in San Diego we are closer to the homes and workplaces of our clients, offering them greater flexibility in scheduling. We're equipped to provide a top-tier tanning experience to everyone.”

Real People. Real Ingredients. Fake Tans - This motto underscores BlushTan San Diego's commitment to providing custom tans using natural ingredients. The studio's unique approach to exclusively offering spray tans ensures a personalized and health-conscious approach for each client.

The Bankers Hill studio's launch marks a new chapter in BlushTan San Diego's mission to serve an even wider audience.

Achieve your desired look with the perfect tan. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit BlushTan San Diego's website.