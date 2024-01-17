Arab League Voices“Full Support” For Sovereignty Of Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Jan 18 (NNN-MENA) – The Arab League (AL) voiced yesterday, its full support for the sovereignty of Iraq, during a virtual meeting at the level of foreign ministers.
During the meeting, AL Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed his“absolute rejection and complete condemnation” of the recent ballistic missile strikes, launched by Iran on Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, according to an AL statement.
“I also affirm full solidarity with the Iraqi government in any measures it takes, to preserve the country's sovereignty and security,” said the AL chief.
The attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Erbil on Monday, killed four people and injured six others, according to Kurdistan regional authorities. The IRGC said earlier on Monday that, it had launched missile attacks on“spy headquarters” in the region.
Gheit warned against the expansion of the scope of conflicts in the Middle East, which could undermine regional security and stability.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN17012024000200011047ID1107735107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.