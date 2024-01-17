Western Partners Exploring New Drones Produced By Ukraine - Danilov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.
" As for the UAVs. Our country is among the top three countries in the world that produce these means, and we produce such modern ones that our partners contact us today. They are exploring the equipment produced by our private companies," Danilov said.
He noted that private companies quickly adjust to the military sphere.
"Private companies largely make the supplies that go to our Ministry of Defense today," the Secretary added.
Read also:
Humeniuk: Drones
flying to Odesa at lowest possible altitude to avoid air defense
As reported, this year, Ukraine has tripled the production of weapons and equipment and will continue to increase it, as the state must become so strong and compelling that every Russian attack has a response.
MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107735102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.