Western Partners Exploring New Drones Produced By Ukraine - Danilov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

" As for the UAVs. Our country is among the top three countries in the world that produce these means, and we produce such modern ones that our partners contact us today. They are exploring the equipment produced by our private companies," Danilov said.

He noted that private companies quickly adjust to the military sphere.

"Private companies largely make the supplies that go to our Ministry of Defense today," the Secretary added.

As reported, this year, Ukraine has tripled the production of weapons and equipment and will continue to increase it, as the state must become so strong and compelling that every Russian attack has a response.