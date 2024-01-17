Innovations Soar Samana Developers to Top 10 Highest Off-plan Sellers in 2023

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (DUBAI): Amidst the vibrant tapestry of Dubai's real estate landscape, Samana Developers today announced its groundbreaking achievement of securing the distinction of being among the top 10 highest off-plan selling developers in Dubai for the year 2023 as per Property Monitor, UAE’s leading real estate intelligence provider.

Samana Placed with Meraas, Emaar

Samana Developers placed with Dubai’s most established and large master developers such as Meraas by Dubai Holding Real Estate, Emaar Properties, and Sobha Realty is an achievement itself and reflects Samana’s commitment to on-time delivery and end-user focus.

Samana’s 2.8% Market Share - Property Monitor Intelligence

The latest stats by Property Monitor reflect Samana Developers buoyed by a remarkable 2.8% off-plan market share and 600% surge in sales, outpacing competitors, making this year transformative for the company as it captured a 2.8% market share of Dubai's off-plan segment. This significant growth underscores the company's strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to providing affordable luxury, competitive return on investment (ROI), and convenient payment plans.

12 Project Launches in 2023

Compared to formidable competitors, Samana Developers not only held its ground but surpassed expectations, capitalising on changing market dynamics to secure unprecedented growth and launching 12 new projects in 2023. The company's adaptability to changing trends and alignment of offerings with customer preferences played a pivotal role in the outshining of competitors.

Samana Developers' noteworthy achievement in 2023 is marked by a substantial Dh3.3 billion sales volume in the Dubai real estate market. The company's commitment to outstanding service and its "on time, every time" philosophy have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. As showcased in its track record, Samana Developers delivered three projects on time, solidifying its reputation for reliability and excellence.

Resort-style Living and Private Pools Remained Investor Magnets

Samana Developers' success is intricately tied to competitive offerings that set it apart from the competition. The introduction of resort-style living with private pools in residential buildings has been a pivotal innovation, resonating with the market and contributing to the company's swift ascent in the real estate ranks. This innovative concept showcased the company's dedication to outside-the-box design concepts and luxurious living experiences, making it the "most trending developer" in terms of innovation and delivery.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, highlights the key factors behind the achievement, stating, “Securing a position among the top 10 developers in the UAE is a testament to team's dedication and commitment to providing tailor-made investment advice and exceptional service. Our ‘on time, every time’ philosophy, along with our unique offerings, has propelled us to the forefront of the real estate market, and we are excited to build on this success in the coming months.”

Looking ahead, Samana Developers is poised to capitalize on the momentum gained in 2023. Projections indicate a substantial 40%-50% growth in the overall market size in 2024, with the off-plan sector maintaining dominance.

Dh8.8 Billion Target for 2024

Buoyed by the success of 2023, the company has set an ambitious sales target of Dh8.8 billion for 2024, a testament to its credentials and confidence in continued growth and market leadership.

Samana Developers' success is not merely a result of market trends; it is a reflection of the company's practical approach to compete. The commitment to timely project delivery, epitomized by the “on time, every time” philosophy, has positioned Samana Developers as a reliable and trustworthy player in the real estate sector.

Pioneering the concept of built-in private pools in residential buildings has not only enhanced the luxurious living experience for Samana residents but has also garnered industry recognition and accolades.

"After a record-breaking year in 2023, we are eager to embrace the opportunities that 2024 holds. Our focus on timely delivery and innovation has been the cornerstone of our success. The launch of luxurious projects in Dubai reflects our dedication to excellence and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our discerning clientele." Says Imran Farooq.

1% Payment Plan

In addition to all that, a typical Samana payment plan spans a total of eight years, with 1% every month. The flexibility of installments makes buying easier for investors and buyers, especially for those who are looking to move from a rented apartment to owning a home in Dubai.

As Samana Developers continues to shape Dubai's dynamic real estate landscape, the company remains dedicated to contributing positively to the city's growth and redefining modern living standards.

