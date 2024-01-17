flynas Celebrates Launching Direct Flights From Jeddah to Mumbai and Asmara

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) • Two weekly direct flights will be operated to Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays and Asmara on Wednesdays and Sundays.



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – January 17, 2024: flynas, the national air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, celebrated launching direct flights from Jeddah to two destinations in two continents within a couple of days, adding Mumbai, in India, and Asmara, in Eritrea, to its ever-expanding network of international destinations, in parallel with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030.



Representatives from flynas and Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) attended the ceremony held at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to celebrate the launching of direct flights from Jeddah to Mumbai, the financial center and the most populous city of India in South Asia and to Asmara, the capital and most populous city of Eritrea, located on the Horn of Africa.



As of Monday, January 15, flynas started operating two weekly direct flights to Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays and to Asmara on Wednesday, January 17, with two weekly direct flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.



The success of flynas was recognized with many international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the 4th Best LCC worldwide and the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2023 for the sixth time in a row. Meanwhile, flynas won the Best Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2023 for the ninth year in a row.



Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.





MENAFN17012024006841014746ID1107735093