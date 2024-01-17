The Commercial Telematics Market To Grow By USD 13.01 Billion From 2022 To 2027 North America Accounts For 33% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial telematics market

is estimated to grow by USD 13.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 5.88% .

The commercial telematics market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial telematics market are AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, MiX Telematics Ltd., Navistar International Corp., OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Telematics Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:



Agero Inc.:

The company offers commercial telematics with exciting opportunities to better support drivers and their vehicles.

Airbiquity Inc.:

The company offers commercial telematics with a combination of proven and reliable technology, IT system and third-party ecosystem integration, and 99.9% service delivery uptime. Michelin Group:

The company is one of the leading company in commercial telematics for the fleet management.

For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute

33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of connected car technologies and the increasing demand for enhanced sound quality combined with advanced features, such as navigation systems and vehicle noise compensation, as well as in-vehicle connectivity.

The volume of sale of luxury cars in North America is higher than in other regions. This enables OEMs to facilitate the adoption of advanced connected car technologies like

advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Download a free sample report

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Increasing adoption of driver assistance

Key Trend - Advanced analytics on telematics data to reduce the severity of risks Major Challenges

- The complexity of telematics software and hardware designs





Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into segments

solutions and services.

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing sales of commercial vehicles globally and the increased deployment of infotainment systems for communication, entertainment, and navigation in commercial vehicles by automakers.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

The Commercial Telematics Market is evolving rapidly with advancements in Fleet Management, Telematics Solutions, and GPS Technology. Connected Vehicles leverage Telematics Devices for real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and in-vehicle communication. Navigation systems, IoT, and Mobile Connectivity enhance efficiency. Big Data Analytics drives insights for predictive maintenance and fuel management. Geofencing and V2X communication ensure safety, while ELD compliance is facilitated through Electronic Logging Devices. The integration of cloud-based solutions and Intelligent Transportation Systems creates a robust ecosystem. Commercial Telematics extends to Insurance Telematics, UBI, Autonomous Vehicles, and Asset Tracking, shaping the future of automotive technology.

Related Reports:

The

fleet telematics systems market

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 69.57 billion.

The

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market

size is estimated to grow by

USD 35,638.36 million

between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a

CAGR of 18.29%.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio