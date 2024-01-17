British Intelligence Says Loss Of A-50 Aircraft Will Affect Combat Capability Of Russian Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia will be forced to reconsider limiting the operational areas of its aircraft after Ukrainian forces downed a Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft and damaged an Il-22M airborne command aircraft.

The UK's Ministry of Defense said this in an intelligence update published on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the possible successful targeting of the A-50 MAINSTAY by Ukraine is significant.

"It is likely that Russia will now be forced to reconsider limiting the operational areas of its aircraft. The A-50 is critical to the Russian air surveillance picture over the battlespace," the update said.

The Russian Air Force possesses eight A-50 airframes, which can likely cover the immediate operational impact.

"However, the increased stress on the remaining airframes coupled with the loss of the crew will likely constrain longer-term mission sustainability," British intelligence said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said earlier that the Ukrainian Air Force had hit a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 airborne command plane.

