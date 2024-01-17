Two Suspected Rebels Killed, Two Soldiers Wounded In Philippine Clashes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Jan 18 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine troops, yesterday, killed two suspected rebels, in clashes in Negros Occidental province, in the central Philippines, a military report said.

The report said that, the fighting between the troops and around five rebels from the New People's Army (NPA), occurred in La Castellana town, around 6:45 a.m. local time.

The troops recovered an AR-15 rifle, a homemade shotgun, a .45-calibre pistol, and ammunition from the encounter site.

The report said, two soldiers were wounded in a separate clash between the troops and NPA rebels in Iloilo province, in the central Philippines also yesterday morning.

NPA rebels have been fighting government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.– NNN-PNA