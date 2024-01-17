Australia's Building Management Titan, MYBOS, Unveils Version 4 A Game

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

MYBOS , Australasia's premier Building and Facility Management software, marks a significant milestone as it commemorates its 10-year anniversary and unveils its latest innovation – MYBOS Version 4.

Originating in 2011, MYBOS has progressively entrenched itself with more than 8,000 Building and Facility Managers and 640,000 residents and tenants identifying MYBOS as their software of choice. Its unparalleled blend of powerful features and intuitive design has empowered businesses to optimise their operations, reduce overheads, and substantially elevate profit margins.

Sam Khalef, Founder and CEO of MYBOS, conveyed immense enthusiasm surrounding the decade-long journey of MYBOS as Australia's leading Building Management software. He highlighted the company's relentless dedication to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of their clientele.

"We are constantly seeking avenues to better our offerings, and Version 4 represents our commitment to excellence," asserted Khalef.

The introduction of MYBOS Version 4 sets a new benchmark in the realm of building management software. This updated version boasts a series of enhancements designed to refine user experience. Key upgrades encompass advanced reporting capabilities, a rejuvenated user interface, and fluidic workflows that promise to make property and facility management even more straightforward.

"Our primary objective is to continually refine our software to be both user-friendly and potent. With Version 4, we believe we have achieved this objective," shared Khalef.

Celebrating this decade of achievement, MYBOS's Version 4 launch is emblematic of their global vision. The brand's ongoing expansion into the USA and Middle East stands testament to its rapid and monumental growth, marking this year as a pivotal point in its journey.

Gazing back at the past ten years, Khalef expressed deep gratitude and pride. "It's a moment of reflection and anticipation. We are profoundly thankful for the steadfast trust and loyalty of our customers and remain committed to delivering avant-garde solutions aligning with their dynamic business requisites."

Ari Monfared, Head of Marketing at MYBOS, echoed Khalef's sentiments, adding, "Our journey has been fueled by a passion for innovation and a commitment to exceeding our customers' expectations. Version 4 is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of building and facility management software, MYBOS has rapidly cemented itself as the go to solution for the Top 200 Organisations with many Fortune 500 companies being empowered by MYBOS."

