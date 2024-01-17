Cybersecurity Firm POPP3R Announces Strategic Partnerships For Disruptive Gamified Awareness Solutions At NCA Convene

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Clearwater, Florida Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

POPP3R Cybersecurity has announced strategic partnerships with European disruptors Game Partners and Brain Security to address a glaring need for better human-focused cybersecurity awareness.

"Through these newly announced partnerships, we're thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking European innovations to organizations across North America seeking to bolster their human defenses," said POPP3R Cybersecurity founder Hernan Popper . "These startups have developed award-winning solutions for immersive cyber-attack simulations and neuroscience-based training. One example is Brain Security's arcade-style game“CyberCup” that trains user reflexes against common threats and scams that can now benefit companies everywhere struggling with the very human risks endangering their systems."

The partnerships directly tackle the pressing issue that over 90% of breaches originate from human-related errors. Game Partners has developed an award-winning game called "Cyber Wargame" already adopted by 100+ French companies to educate employees on threats. Brain Security leverages neuroscience research to strengthen human resilience through engaging formats like CyberCup.

“We're committed to continuously expanding our awareness portfolio with global innovations. Organizations must complement technical controls with an empowered human defense as the last line standing between attackers and system compromise," Popper emphasized.

POPP3R Cybersecurity is a Canadian firm based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It specializes in innovation in human risk management and cybersecurity strategic planning for small-medium businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. POPP3R Cybersecurity is led by Hernan Popper. Hernan holds a degree from HarvardX in Cybersecurity and is a certified GIAC Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership professional.

The Convene conference, held this year in Clearwater, Florida, brings together top cybersecurity awareness professionals. The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) is a non-profit working to create a more secure, interconnected world. Founded in 2001, the NCA partners with industry, government, and civil society to advocate technology safety and provide cybersecurity education. Key NCA initiatives include Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Data Privacy Day, and Cyber Secure Business, raising public knowledge on best practices.