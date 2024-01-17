(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) QINTO, Ecuador – With Ecuador as the official partner country, FITUR International Tourism Trade Fair (Madrid, 23-26 January) will serve once again as a platform for global tourism innovation and collaboration.

At the first major tourism event of 2024, UNWTO will emphasise fostering investment opportunities and strengthening international partnerships during the event.

Investment: UNWTO will host key investment forums, including an“Invest in Zambia” event, and, in collaboration with the Investment Bank for Latin America (CAF) officially launch its“Investment Guidelines for Ecuador”, shedding light on tourism investment prospects in these regions.

Sustainable Development and Climate Action: UNWTO will host a meeting of signatories of the Glasgow Declaration, highlighting the shared commitment to addressing climate challenges in the tourism sector.

Coordination and Collaboration: UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili will hold a number of bilateral meetings with Ministers of Tourism from all world regions to foster collaboration and strengthen partnerships to advance tourism for sustainable development.

UNWTO's yearly presence at FITUR underscores its commitment to driving positive change within the sector. The Organization remains dedicated to fostering sustainable practices, encouraging responsible investments, and facilitating global partnerships. UNWTO invites all stakeholders, industry professionals, and the public to join in the dialogue at FITUR 2024 .

The post UNWTO FITUR 2024: Investments, sustainable Tourism and collaboration appeared first on Caribbean News Global .