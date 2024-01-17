Caribbean Overseas Territories Caucus Opposes Additional Powers For UK Governor John J. Rankin Over The BVI

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Call on the UK government to adhere to the timeline of the Order in Council in reserve to be lifted by May 2024;

– OTs reaffirm commitment to a modern partnership with the UK ...

By Caribbean News Global

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – In a January 16, 2024, letter to David Rutley Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Americas, Caribbean and the Overseas Territories), premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Dean of the Caribbean OT's caucus,“ acknowledged the progress of reforms made by the duly elected government of the British Virgin Island and the governor, the remaining governance reforms to be completed, and the government's opposition to the granting of additional powers to the governor in areas of governance devolved to the elected arm of government.”

The Dean of the Caribbean OT's caucus also called on the UK government“to adhere to the timeline of the Order in Council in reserve to be lifted by May 2024 returning full, unfettered constitutional and democratic rights to the people of the British Virgin Islands.”

“We affirm our commitment to a modern partnership with the UK that is democratic, consultative, and respectful of the rights of the governments and peoples of the Overseas Territories,” the letter stated.

Earlier this month, premier Natalio Wheatley advised of utmost urgency that the government has been working diligently on governance reforms since May 2022.

“We have made genuine strides in strengthening the systems and institutions of government. Good progress has been made and the work involved continues,” he continued. [...]“Granting the governor additional powers would go directly against the political declaration we and other Overseas Territories have just agreed with the UK and would do considerable damage to the relationship. It would also set back democracy in the British Virgin Islands and destroy any trust the people and government of these islands have in the UK.”

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, heads of government of the OECS, in response to the current situation in the British Virgin Islands, issued a statement , noting with alarming concern, the evolving situation in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), regarding the request by the Governor for additional powers which will allow him to bypass the Territorial Government, and implement unilaterally, the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) for governance reforms in the BVI; [...].

The statement reaffirmed the OECS' willingness to provide technical and other support to the BVI (as an Associate Member of the Organisation), in its governance reforms process.

– Official Statement – Caribbean Overseas Territories Reject Additional Powers for UK Governor Over British Virgin Island

