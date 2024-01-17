Starlim North America Invest $10.4M In Canada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, Ontario – The Ontario government is welcoming a $10.4 million investment by Starlim North America Corp., a global leader in liquid silicone injection molding, to enhance its existing facility in London and create 26 new, good-paying jobs.

“Thanks to investments from companies like Starlim, we can be confident that our targeted approach to fostering stability and growth across Ontario's economy is working,” said Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.“Our government is proud to support local manufacturers as they expand and create more good-paying jobs in communities across the province. Thank you, Starlim North America for choosing to invest in Ontario.”

Starlim North America Corp. produces 60 unique silicone components for the health care, mobility, automotive and consumer goods industries. This investment will support the company's addition of a new curing oven and cleanroom, and new manufacturing equipment for their London plant.

The project is supported by nearly $1.3 million in funding through the Regional Development Program's Southwestern Ontario Development Fund and nearly $1 million from the Ontario Together Fund, which provided financial support to organizations with projects geared towards advancing health care resiliency and developing innovative medical technologies.

“This strategic investment will allow us to meet the needs of the growing medical device sector by implementing a manufacturing process that is first of its kind,” said Vijai Lakshmikanthan, CEO, Starlim North America Corp.“We have been working with our customer for over two years to bring this innovation to our plant in London. The Ontario government has been supportive of this investment from the get-go, and we truly want to thank Minister Fedeli and his team for helping Ontario manufacturers like Starlim grow.”

Ontario is investing $140 million through its Regional Development Program to help manufacturers across the province grow and address distinct regional priorities and challenges. To date, Ontario has provided more than $122 million to support more than 100 projects through the program, leveraging over $1.3 billion in new investments and helping to create more than 2,500 jobs in the province.

The post Starlim North America invest $10 in Canada appeared first on Caribbean News Global .