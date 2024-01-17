Enhancing Financial Literacy In St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The St Lucia Chamber of Commerce has announced the hosting of a two-day training program titled“Finance for Non-Financial Managers: Empowering Decision Makers.”

In a recent press release, the Chamber said:

“Empowering decision-makers with essential financial skills is the objective of this St Lucia Chamber of Commerce Training Program.

“Facilitated by distinguished members of the St Lucia Institute of Chartered Accountants, this transformative program is scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2024, catering to senior officers who do not have a background in finance or accounting.”

The finance for non-financial managers training program is designed to equip participants with the skills and tools necessary to understand, interpret, and analyze financial and accounting information.

The two-day training program is“tailored for decision-makers with diverse professional backgrounds such as lawyers, engineers, doctors, marketing, sales, and other professions, this program,” the Chamber says,“addresses the critical need for financial literacy among those without a formal accounting or finance background.”

“Key objectives include developing basic financial reports, interpreting information, using accounting ratios, assessing rates of return on investment, enhancing communication with finance personnel, and understanding various financial reports.

“The finance for non-financial managers training program offers a unique opportunity for participants to enhance their financial acumen,” the Chamber said.

