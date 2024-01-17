Wound Care Thought Leader, David Navazio, On: 7 Wound Care Trends For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO

7 wound care trends for 2024

- David Navazio - President & CEO, GentellPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global wound care market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, from 2022 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grandview Research. In the United States, which represents about 45% of the global wound care market, the chronic wounds segment dominated the market for wound care and held the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2021. This segment is anticipated to experience considerable growth over the forecast period. Factors driving segment growth include an increasing geriatric population, a rising number of surgeries overall, the prevalence and growth of diabetes and increases in other chronic wounds.According to David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, one of the largest wound care manufacturers in North America,“2024 and beyond is going to be highly challenging for the wound care industry because the most effective care is delivered in a highly personalized manner, deeply affected by shortages in skilled nursing labor.” Navazio believes that in view of the shortage, companies that are on the cutting edge of wound management technology, including the implementation of advanced patient wound management databases and digital delivery of personalized care protocols, will lead the wound care market in the future.In addition, Navazio has identified the following trends influencing wound care in 2024:1) An industry dealing with the effects of continuing staffing shortages.The limited number of health care professionals trained in wound care will persist as a major issue in 2024, continuing to limit delivery and frequency of wound care.2) Wound care quality may suffer due to personnel issues.Because of the staffing shortage, protocols are being considered by medical administrators that would relax the quality and frequency of care. For example, under consideration is changing from a daily dressing-change protocol to a 3-day dressing change standard.3) Although states probably will increase skilled nursing per diem stipend, it may not ultimately affect wound care.Increases in government per diem funds for long term care facilities will likely continue to be outpaced by inflation and other rising health care costs, leaving few additional funds available for improvements in wound care personnel, administration and management.4) Wound care training at life sciences schools will become expanded, enhanced and required.More medical and nursing schools are recognizing the priority of wound care and broadening their wound care course offerings and making them required.5) Natural honey and products made with honey will become the fastest growing wound care trend.Honey will become a leading wound product or additive due to a nationwide shortage of chemical debriding agents. Honey is low cost and has exceptional capacity to heal wounds by contributing to a natural, anti-microbial environment that virtually eliminates bacteria and other causes of infection.6) Inflation will force the wound care market to utilize lower cost dressing solutions.Complex and expensive alternative wound care products, such as skin substitutes, will be met with stiff economic resistance limiting market viability in 2024.7) Advanced technology and artificial intelligence will become more important to delivering personalization and results.Advanced technology, in the form of patient-personalized wound care digital databases and protocol interfaces, have become the new standard in wound care delivery because of their ability to provide instant patient histories, aggregate wound care best practices, recommend ideal treatment protocols, and deliver training suggestions.Said Navazio,“In 2024, the wound care industry will innovate through technology in order to overcome personnel limitations and continue to deliver a high-quality standard of wound care to support growing demand.”ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELLDavid Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.Among many accomplishments, David worked with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and was instrumental for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.David is Board Chair Emeritus of Pearl S. Buck International, on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, West Central New Jersey region, and active in leadership of regional Rotary International. He is also Honorary Commander of Joint Base MDL and a board member of the Liguori Academy.Gentell is one of North America's largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and China, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.Gentell2701 Bartram RoadBristol, PA 19007 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700Fax: 215-788-2715

