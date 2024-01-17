Oceanagold Provides Notice Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday February 21, 2024. The results will be made available on the Company's website at .



Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Thursday February 22, 2024, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:

To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser:



Conference Call Details:

Toll-free North America: +1 888-390-0546

Toronto: +1 416-764-8688

Australia: 1800-076-068

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

