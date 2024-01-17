RSG (Ready Set Go) Distribution Launches January 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gregg Sharp & Curtis Elerson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran Film Maker Curtis Elerson and Veteran Businessman Gregg Sharp , have officially announced their formation of RSG – Ready Set Go – Distribution LLC with the plan to create a full-service distribution company for Independent Film Makers to assist in placing them on major streaming outlets through Licensing deals.Curtis Elerson – One Shot Films, has been emersed in the independent urban movie making industry with such hits as Blunt News, Hey Mr. Postman and the recently released Born 2 Hustle was quoted.” We are excited to be able to offer talented movie makers the opportunity to find avenues to place their work. RSG will provide to many established and not yet unheard voices in the community an opportunity to be seen and ideas to be developed.”“We are open to work with all film makers and genres at RSG. Passionate people and projects are what we are seeking, there is no substitute for the American Dream, and no one works harder than those that take the risk to find their dreams come to true.” said Elerson.Gregg Sharp – G2F Film and Television, comes from a solid pedigree of strong, ethical and successful business ventures across the country and in the entertainment industry. With Born 2 Hustle recently released for him as well, he has developed the World Series of Armwrestling, Biohacker MD and is ready to launch a new series Bikini Showdown being shot in Texas this Spring.“Working with Curtis was an easy decision. After tightening my exposure with regards to business relationships that were less than beneficial to everyone's success, I was able to clear the way to create the partnership that we have in front of us today. Ethical, Honest and Transparent dealings is a must for me (us) and when they are exposed, I immediately remove them in every business I associate with, RSG will resonate those qualities in everything that we do.”“RSG's main focus over their first 90 days will be to integrate our knowledge of the entertainment industry and core business ideals into setting the foundations for their long-term success!” states Sharp.For those film makers who are looking to work with RSG and two of the industry's best, you can reach out to them at ... or ...

