Heart-Pounding Romantic Horror Soul Mates Starring Neal Mcdonough, Annie Llonzeh, Charlie Weberavailable On-Demand

- Mark GanttLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of its national theatrical release in October 2023, "Soul Mates ," directed by Mark Gantt, is now ready to thrill audiences on demand. This character-driven horror film takes viewers on a harrowing journey into the twisted realm of a dating service turned deadly maze. Starring SAG Award-nominated actor Neal McDonough as the enigmatic matchmaker, narrates a dangerous, interactive labyrinth of love that Jason (Charlie Weber) and Allison (Annie llonzeh) must navigate... or die trying.Released on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, and YouTube, "Soul Mates" offers a captivating experience in the vein of“Saw” and“Escape Room.” The film, written by Chris LaMont & Joseph S. Russo, makes its streaming debut starting January 2024, setting the stage for a perfect at-home date night or ladies' night movie party, delivering suspense, thrills, and unparalleled storytelling.Director Mark Gantt shared his excitement about the project: "Soul Mates was one of the best experiences I've had in filmmaking. Starting with a fantastic script, my DP, Andrew Russo, and I pushed ourselves at every turn, collaborating with all the departments to transport the audience into the maze. Annie Ilonzeh, Charlie Weber, and Neal McDonough take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster from the jump, and when the ride's over, they'll want more."As we revel in the success of "Soul Mates," we eagerly anticipate the premieres of other thrilling horror films at Sundance this week, including Kristen Stewart in "Love Lies Bleeding," Steven Soderbergh's "Presence," "Sasquatch Sunset," and many more. The horror genre is reaching new heights, and audiences are in for a spine-chilling treat.Critics are already raving about "Soul Mates":-“Riveting” - Joyce Lupiani, Fox Atlanta-“Online Date From Hell.” - Owen Gleiberman, Variety-“The Saw Rom-Com You Never Knew You Needed” - Cameron Bolton, Movieweb-“Worthy of a double feature with one of Jigsaw's deadly games” - Drew Tinnin, Dread Central-“Smartly written commentary on modern dating” - Hunter Bolding, That Hashtag ShowFilm Details:· Rating: R· Stars: Annie Ilonzeh, Charlie Weber, Neal McDonough· Writers: Chris Lamont & Joseph S. Russo, based on a short story by Frankie Mendoza, Gunnar Baroldy, JJ Chalupnik· Director: Mark Gantt· Producers: Manny Halley, Yolanda Halley, Rodney Turner II, and William K. Baker· Director of Photography: Andrew Russo· Composer: Sean Murray· Editor: Zachary Weintraub· Distributor: Faith Media Distribution/Imani Media Group· Release Date: October 20, 2023 (theatrical)Don't miss the chance to experience the chilling thrill of "Soul Mates" on your favorite streaming platforms.For full movie reviews, streaming links, and more visit, .

Official "Soul Mates" Trailer