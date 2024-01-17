ARC Health: A Year In Reflection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health (ARC), a

Thurston Group portfolio company and leading provider of mental and behavioral health services, is pleased to announce another significant year of growth and accomplishments. In 2023, ARC celebrates substantial milestones, marking its continuous dedication to advancing mental health initiatives. As a

distinguished national provider, ARC has cultivated partnerships nationwide, elevating the total number of partner groups to over 30. A strategic presence that spans 100 locations across 20 states, ARC's expansion highlights a profound commitment to reaching communities in need of mental health services.

Over the course of the last year, ARC gained an additional 12 partner groups, went from 259 providers to 1,400, and served 80,000 patients nationwide. 2023 also saw the successful inauguration of the Partners Summit, an event that served as a catalyst for partners to convene, fostering collaboration and innovative solutions for their businesses and the ARC platform. ARC's Pathway 2 Partnership, an exclusive program which allows providers the ability to participate in equity ownership, extended this opportunity to 80 providers.

As sights are set on 2024, ARC remains dedicated to expanding its network organically and through an evolving infrastructure that continues to provide robust support, offering subject matter expertise and cutting-edge systems in finance, human resources, marketing, business development, and operations. Of which includes the implementation of customizable practice dashboards that provide faster, more meaningful insights -- elevating both client care and operational efficiency. This also includes the seamless implementation of a

human resources management system, payroll

conversion, and the initiation of a pilot program for charity care.

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, stated, "At the heart of ARC's success lies a dedication to partnering with the highest quality providers. The addition of new partners and the diversification of services has positioned ARC to not only meet but exceed the escalating demand for mental health services, providing vital support to a broader spectrum of individuals and families."

Looking ahead, 2024 is a continuation of ARC's commitment to address the changing needs of its patients and communities. The leadership team takes pride in the growth and success achieved in the past year and eagerly anticipates the ongoing privilege of serving the mental health needs in communities across the nation.

