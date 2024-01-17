(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt and Craig

Banner 2024

Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association to Host a Workshop on How to Invest in Airbnb Short-Term Rentals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- How to Invest in Airbnb Short-term Rentals. When it comes to rental income there is nothing more lucrative than short-term rental income. Utilizing Airbnb and VRBO, investors can rent out almost any kind of property short-term. This month, Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Assocation has the perfect team to teach investors how to get started. Learn how to replace W-2 income through vacation rental investing .Guest Speakers. Matt Floyd and Craig Gerulski started as beginner investors. They attended San Diego's Outback RE meetup back in 2020 and decided to work together. Since then they have built a seven-figure short-term rental business with a portfolio of 30 properties under management, 5 rental arbitrage units and six short-term rental properties in San Diego, Nashville and Scottsdale. They continue to grow, now negotiating to leverage their expertise to acquire hotels around the country. The best news of all is that beginner investors can do it too! Specifically, Floyd and Craig will be discussing:.How to get started with short-term rentals.Three different vacation rental/Airbnb investing strategies (with examples).How to underwrite a deal anywhere in the country.How to use interior design to stand out from the crowd.How to use creative amenities to attract attention.How to scale operations and hire VA's.New short-term rental regulations and the shifting marketDate & Time: Thursday night, February 8, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it's short two blocks walk to the Iman.Free Admission: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.RSVP: To register, please go to .Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

Lloyd Segal

Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association

+1 310-792-6404

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other