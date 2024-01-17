Iraqi PM Meets 57 Businesses At Meeting In Davos

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has attended a working meeting on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland, involving the heads and representatives of 57 global companies specializing in energy, oil, gas, and various economic sectors.

During the meeting, he discussed the government's plans for development and economic reform, highlighting significant progress made. He also emphasized substantial investment opportunities, industrial city projects, the Grand Faw Port project, and the Development Road project, along with integrated oil field projects.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani pointed out solar and renewable energy projects undertaken with Chinese and Emirati companies, confirming the government's broad focus on gas investment and expanding investment opportunities in this promising sector. Additionally, he mentioned housing projects that have started and others planned across all Iraqi provinces.

Highlighting the importance of banking reforms implemented by the Central Bank of Iraq, he stressed the ongoing efforts to comply with international financial and banking system standards by engaging with international banks.

In terms of reinforcing stability and security in Iraq, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized that the stability of the region relies heavily on Iraq's stability. Any attempt to destabilize the internal situation in Iraq or jeopardize its security would negatively impact regional and international security in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Oil, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, and several advisers to the Prime Minister.

(Source: PMO)

