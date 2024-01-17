Iraqi Businessman (UK National) Killed In Erbil Attack

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Another prominent Iraqi entrepreneur and investor is reported to have been killed in the recent attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on targets in Erbil.

Syriac Press, which covers, "events related to the Syriac-Aramean-Assyrian-Chaldean people [in the region]", said:

"Among those killed was Chaldean-Syriac-Assyrian businessman Karam Mikhail. Mikhail was visiting the house of Kurdish multimillionaire Peshraw Dizayee, who was also killed in the attack."

Karam Mikhail, also known as Karam Saridar, was the CEO of consumer electronics distributor Manahil El Ryan , and Iraq's first online shopping website selling electronics, Elryan .

A British national, he was a graduate of the University of Bath , and a board member of Erbil-based startup incubator Five One Labs , which described him as, "an amazing entrepreneur, supporter, and overall great human being."

(Sources: Syriac Press, Five One Labs, LinkedIn, Tehran Times, Sharqiya, Time)

