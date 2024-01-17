Suzanne Heywood Announced As The World Woman Hero 2024 For Resilient Leadership And Education Advocacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Woman Foundation proudly honors Suzanne Heywood with the prestigious World Woman Hero Award, recognizing her as a LEADhER in Education and her unshakable commitment to fostering education amidst adversity. The award ceremony will be held at Hard Rock International in Davos on January 18, 2024, coinciding with the World Woman Davos Agenda held alongside the World Economic Forum, highlighting women at the forefront of advancing global equality.

The World Woman Davos Agenda, built on the principles of collaborative multistakeholder impact, serves as a platform to redefine a new era of global responsibility and cooperation to actualize the #EqualityMoonshot. Attended by 400 industry leaders, innovators, and heads of state, the event spotlights women leading the charge for a new era of equality in a bold new way.

World Woman Hero Suzanne Heywood is also the Chief Operating Officer of Exor and Chair of CNH Industrial and Iveco Group. She embodies transformative leadership and resilience. Her book, "Wavewalker: Breaking Free," published by HarperCollins in October 2023, unveiled Suzanne's extraordinary journey, a testament to courage and fortitude in her pursuit of education.

Embarking on a historic voyage aboard the schooner Wavewalker at the age of 7, Suzanne envisioned a three-year expedition mirroring Captain Cook's footsteps. However, a decade-long saga unfolded, marred by challenges, including a harrowing shipwreck in the Indian Ocean. Suzanne's unyielding commitment to education amidst adversity forms the essence of her inspiring narrative chronicled in 'Wavewalker.'

Suzanne Heywood's leadership trajectory reflects an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Driven by academic rigor, including a Ph.D., her early career in the UK civil service laid the groundwork for her pivotal role at Exor, a key player among Europe's largest holding companies. Here, she champions transformative strategies and innovation, establishing a legacy of impactful leadership.

Furthermore, Suzanne's chairmanship at CNH Industrial and Iveco Group underscores her dedication to progressive leadership and inclusive corporate cultures, setting global benchmarks for gender diversity and inclusivity.

Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation, praised Suzanne's exceptional commitment to education and leadership, stating, "Suzanne Heywood epitomizes a true leader-resilient, visionary, and passionately dedicated to empowering through education. Her relentless dedication and transformative leadership set an inspiring example for women globally. Suzanne is a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring leaders, a powerful role model for the next generation."

"I am honored to accept this award for all the women who have struggled for equality-and are still struggling. After my experience growing up on Wavewalker, promoting equality is one of my passions, so I'm proud to work with organizations like Exor, CNHi, and Iveco Group, which take it equally seriously," says Suzanne Heywood.

The World Woman Hero Award celebrates exceptional women leaders advancing gender equality, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and social justice. Suzanne Heywood's recognition echoes the Foundation's dedication to championing education's transformative power.

WORLD WOMAN FOUNDATION: World Woman Foundation is a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity with a global footprint in 20 countries and 15,000 members worldwide. Our vision is to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Our global community of women leaders is committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls with long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity, and visibility. Over the last five years, we have built a network of 300 change-makers and 55,000 Global Mentorship Program Graduates in 20 countries who are solving the world's greatest challenges. Guided by our mission, we launched the global moonshot to reimagine the #equalfuture-a bold new way to accelerate women's leadership that is about dignity, equality, and choice. In practical terms, this will elevate women's socioeconomic milieu by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.

WORLD WOMAN HERO AWARD: The World Woman Hero Award celebrates the exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment of remarkable women who have dedicated themselves to catalyzing change and empowerment for women and girls worldwide. The recipient of this prestigious award stands as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing extraordinary courage, resilience, and determination in championing the rights, opportunities, and well-being of women and girls in diverse spheres.

