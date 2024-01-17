Greg Musto & Roman Healthcare: Empowering Veterans & Recruiting With SDVOSB Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Roman Healthcare Group Achieves SDVOSB Certification: A Milestone in Veterans' Support and Healthcare Excellence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Roman Healthcare Group proudly announces its recent attainment of Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). This significant achievement underscores the organization's unwavering dedication to supporting veterans and delivering top-tier healthcare services nationwide.Under the leadership of CEO Greg Musto , The Roman Healthcare Group has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to veterans and healthcare excellence. The SDVOSB certification highlights the company's dedication to both veterans and the healthcare industry.CEO Greg Musto expressed gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed certification, which reflects our commitment to veterans and our pursuit of delivering outstanding healthcare services. The entire Roman Healthcare Group team has worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone. We are excited to continue serving veterans and communities with the same dedication and passion."Roman Healthcare Group is known for its integrity-driven approach, prioritizing transparency in client and candidate interactions. Their success is defined not only by completed transactions but also by the positive impact they create. Their dedication to simplifying the journey for clients and candidates is unwavering.The SDVOSB certification empowers small businesses to contribute to national security and economic strength, fostering collaboration with acquisition experts. It supports critical programs such as the DoD Mentor Protégé Program and the DoD Indian Incentive Program, strengthening the defense industrial base and enhancing national competitiveness.With this certification, The Roman Healthcare Group is poised to further its mission of delivering healthcare excellence and providing valuable opportunities to veterans. For more information about The Roman Healthcare Group and their commitment to veterans and healthcare excellence, please visit .For more information about Greg Musto, please follow his LinkedIn .More about Greg MustoGreg Musto, born in East Meadow and raised in Long Island, New York, grew up in a lively Italian-American household, immersed in rich traditions and values. His father, known as the 'Italian Sausage King of New York,' instilled in him relentless work ethics and compassion for others. Greg excelled in sports, earning the Senior Athlete Award in high school. He later graduated with a Physical Education Degree, met his future wife, Trixie, and served in the US Army during the Gulf War. Afterward, he built a successful career in recruiting while embracing family, sports, DIY projects, and a passion for helping those in need.

